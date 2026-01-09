Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Torchlight: Infinite, XD Games

Torchlight: Infinite Reveals New Details About Next Season: Vorax

After teasing it over the holidays, Torchlight: Infinite has proivided new details about the next season, Vorax, coming next week

Article Summary Vorax season launches January 15 in Torchlight: Infinite, adding darker themes and new gameplay systems.

Combat monsters infected with Vorax Syndrome, earn Vorax Substance, and access custom arena battles.

New Grafting system and Core Organ extraction boost crafting—unlock up to two Legendary mods per item.

Visual upgrades include redesigned UI, improved combat VFX, and revamped hero and monster models.

Indie game developer and publisher XD Games has finally revealed details about their latest season coming to Torchlight: Infinite, as we learned mroe about Vorax. Players are going to see a number of changes as the game gets slightly darker in tone, but it will present new challenges that will keep you on your toes and also change up the meta in the game. We have more detaisl bellow as the content launches on January 15.

Torchlight: Infinite – Vorax

This new season introduces a whole host of gameplay tweaks. Players can defeat monsters that have been infected with Vorax Syndrome, earning the seasonal currency, Vorax Substance. With Vorax Substance, players can access Surgical Preparation to manage six Incubation Tanks; manipulate monster quantity, rarity and activity; and leverage family-specific mechanics and Incubation Elixirs to maximise Ultimate Activity, which directly scales loot rewards. Reward tiers are determined by players battling in a dedicated arena with their custom-engineered monsters and filling Antidote Vials.

Players looking for more of a challenge – and higher value loot – can look to the optional Netherrealm enhancers, Scalpels. Scalpels increase encounter difficulty without consuming Compass slots, significantly amplifying reward-scaling by introducing more elites and Scavengers. Other new mechanics and systems include the Grafting system, which uses Vorax Limbs as exclusive crafting bases with unrestricted affix rules; Core Organ extraction, which allows up to two Legendary mods per item without slot limits; and Vorax Corrosion, which enables endgame gambling to push affixes to Tier 0 / Tier 0 Plus.

Additionally, this update will include a multitude of visual upgrades that promise an enhanced experience for Torchlight: Infinite players. Icons have been redesigned for visual clarity; the UI is now more readable than before; and combat VFX has been tweaked, leading to more dynamic battles. Many monster and hero models have been revamped, too, such as Rehan, Carino, and Gemma.

