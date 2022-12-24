Torchlight: Infinite Will Launch Season 2 In January

XD Games announced the latest season coming to Torchlight: Infinite as they will launch Season 2: Blacksail on January 12th, 2023. Players will be getting what is essentially a pirate-esq venture featuring The Sea Of Void, in which wandering souls looking to join the world of the living sail across from endless darkness. Along with a bunch of new content, the game will also be getting controller support, new items, and winter-themed stuff that will basically make the new season pop. We have more info on it below as well as the latest trailer for the season and notes from the devs on their latest blog.

"In Torchlight: Infinite's new season, Hunters can earn loot drops with special "Void Sea Night Flame" affixes when they kill monsters in the Netherrealm map. Upon defeating the final stage boss, an interactive device will appear on the map known as the "Void Sea Seal." You can break this Seal using any Void Sea Night Flame to unlock a random Seal Whisper based on the affix of the Night Flame used. After breaking 6 Seals, Hunters can then go to the Void Sea End Port to challenge the Bride of Void Sea and steal her treasure. She may also drop a Void Sea Invitation – you will need these to challenge the season's final boss, Lord of Void Sea, who will drop several unique Legendary Items."

"As we enter the new season, Hunters will gain access to two new hero items: Hero Relics and Hero Memories. Each Hunter can equip one Hero Relic, offering up to 3 slots that can be inlaid with collectible Hero Memories, providing powerful affixes that are closely related to the hero's specialization. Helping to create more diverse build possibilities, Torchlight: Infinite will also introduce five new main Skills with the launch of the new season:

Moon Strike

Howling Gale

Thunder Slash

Blazing Bullet

Haunting Abomination"