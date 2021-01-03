Toshihiro Nagoshi Would Be Interested To Work On F-Zero Again

It's been a hot minute since we've seen a proper F-Zero game released by Nintendo, something that a lot of fans would like on the Switch. The last games we saw for the series were back in 2003 and 2004, with the most popular of the bunch being F-Zero GX for the GameCube. In the course of the 17 years since, the only time we have anything related to the franchise is when we pick up a Smash Bros. title to see Captain Falcon and a level designed around a racetrack. We're well overdue for a revisit to the series. And if Nintendo ever does it, there's one former producer who would be down. In an interview with Red Bull France, Toshihiro Nagoshi was chatting about the latest Yakuza title when the subject of F-Zero came up.

You were a Producer on F-Zero GX, which to this day is still considered a classic, and arguably one of the best racing games ever made. Would you be willing to work on F-Zero again if Nintendo asked you to? Would the game be as tough as its predecessor? Mmh… Putting aside the possibility of this happening, I have to admit that I have a lot of affection for F-Zero GX. If the opportunity presented itself, I wouldn't be against it. And in this case, I would like to make a game with challenge. I'm assuming that if Nintendo just wants a "fun and accessible" racing game, they already have Mario Kart for that.

It would be fun to see him come back and do a racing title for Nintendo, but he does have a point. The company clearly decided years ago to put more behind the Mario Kart series than developing a new F-Zero title. Unless someone gets the idea that they want to bring the IP back to the forefront, it's almost a safe bet that we'll just be waiting around for Mario Kart 9 on whatever the next Nintendo console will be.