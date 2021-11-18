Total War: Warhammer III Reveals Nurgle In Latest Trailer

SEGA and Creative Assembly have a new trailer out today showing off the Nurgle as they'll appear in Total War: Warhammer III. This game is bringing them to life in a very threatening way, as you can see from the image below, as the Plague Lord brings chaos, disease, decay, and death to the battlefield. This latest trailer shows off the army at their finest, or most disgusting, whichever you prefer. Enjoy checking it out below as the game is currently set to be released on February 17th, 2022.

Ku'gath Plaguefather, the Rotting Poxmaker, is the most favoured of Nurgle's chosen. Fascinated by the breeding of new contagions, he frequently forays into the mortal realms to test fresh creations on the battlefield, driven by a desire to concoct the perfect plague capable of infecting even the gods themselves. Riding into battle atop a massive palanquin held aloft by countless straining Nurglings, this foetid brewmaster tests his countless, horrific contagions by launching fusillades of infected Nurglings into the enemy's midst. Despite his bloated, disease-ridden appearance, Ku'gath Plaguefather has a god-like aptitude for soaking up damage and inflicting grievous wounds whether in close combat or casting spells from the lore of Nurgle.

An embodiment of their virulent god, the armies of Nurgle are a highly resilient wall of diseased flesh with regenerative capabilities that relish locking the enemy into melee combat and grinding them down with poisonous attacks and strategic attrition. The more damage these plague-ridden warriors sustain in battle the greater the battle bonuses they unlock, including the noxious Rot, Glorious Rot ability that spreads through the enemy ranks like a potent plague.

Within the campaign, Nurgle strives to spread his abhorrent message at every opportunity. His factions can concoct and spread a variety of plagues, which apply detrimental effects to enemies unfortunate enough to catch them but bonuses to his own armies within their vicinity. They also make use of cyclical buildings that organically grow and die, and can summon units at reduced strength directly into their armies.