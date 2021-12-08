Total War: Warhammer III Shows off The World Of Slaanesh

SEGA and Creative Assembly have revealed a new piece of Total War: Warhammer III as we get a better look at the world of Slaanesh. The latest trailer from the team shows off Slaanesh, who is the youngest of the Chaos Gods. For those who are not up to speed on Warhammer gods, this one is dedicated to the pursuit of excess, gratification, hedonism, pain. and perfection. (Yes, all at once!) Even if it means taking another person's soul as part of the pursuit. As we wind our way tot he February 17th, 2022 release date, check out the latest trailer below along with all the info they released on this army.

N'Kari, the Arch-Temptor, scours the immortal and mortal realms to experience the ultimate sensation and taste ecstasy in its purest form. On the battlefield, he is an extremely fast and vicious Exalted Daemon that excels at hunting isolated enemy characters and units. His unique passive ability, Harvester of Souls, heals him whenever an enemy unit has been fully killed nearby, whilst his Willing Prey ability significantly reduces enemy melee defence and attack, leaving them vulnerable to a quick and agonising death. An embodiment of their patron god, the daemons of Slaanesh are vicious, gracious and beguiling. Commanding their sinister armies are the imperious Keepers of Secrets and the Herald of Slaanesh, whilst the core of their army is formed around cunning and deadly units such as Daemonettes and Fiends, leaving the agile Heartseekers and Hellstriders to provide lightning-quick cavalry support.

Using their unparalleled speed and armour-piercing capabilities, Slaaneshi Daemons look to sow discontent among the enemy ranks through hit and run tactics, before isolating units and dealing a quick final blow. Their armies gain battle currency by killing routing units which be used on three abilities which accentuate their playstyle. On the campaign map, factions of Slaanesh strive to spread the Dark Prince's hedonistic message at every turn. Their mechanics include: