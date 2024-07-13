Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: totally spies, Totally Spies! - Cyber Mission

Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission Gets New Trailer & Release Date

Check out the latest teaser trailer for Totally Spies! - Cyber Mission as the devs have given the game a late Fall release date.

Article Summary New "Totally Spies! - Cyber Mission" trailer released; game launches on Halloween.

Join the Spies in Singapore for secret missions and high-tech gadgetry.

Dive into unique collectibles and covert operations in iconic locations.

Experience local multiplayer and an original story from the upcoming Season 7.

Microids has released a new trailer for Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission, as the game will be coming out later this Fall. The trailer isn't that long; you only get a small sampling of what the game has to offer, but it's enough to show off some of the things you'll be doing as the group goes off on a totally original mission. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be out on Halloween, October 31, for PC and all three major consoles.

Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission

The dazzling trio from Beverly Hills—Sam, Clover, and Alex— is back, and they are ready to light up the vibrant streets of Singapore with their spy skills! From the bustling streets of Singapore to Ayia University, embark on an action-packed adventure as you explore all the futuristic spots of the town. But buckle up! As the Spies settle into their new lives, a mysterious menace emerges to spread chaos and extends its influence, weaving its presence through the city streets.

Secret exploration: Take time to explore the city and its various locations. From the Port to the Bubble Spy Café and the famous gardens by the bay, discover dozens of essential collectibles for your missions! But remember, wherever you are, you never know when you'll get Woohped…

Take time to explore the city and its various locations. From the Port to the Bubble Spy Café and the famous gardens by the bay, discover dozens of essential collectibles for your missions! But remember, wherever you are, you never know when you'll get Woohped… Totally incognito : Master the art of infiltration by solving puzzles, collecting items, and remaining discreet to avoid being spotted! The mission's success is at stake.

: Master the art of infiltration by solving puzzles, collecting items, and remaining discreet to avoid being spotted! The mission's success is at stake. Stylish gadgets: Save Singapore in style with an array of high-tech gadgets. From the iconic Compowder to the sleek laser lipstick, each gadget interacts with the environment, outwits enemies, and overcomes obstacles in your path.

Save Singapore in style with an array of high-tech gadgets. From the iconic Compowder to the sleek laser lipstick, each gadget interacts with the environment, outwits enemies, and overcomes obstacles in your path. Strength in unity: Play as your favorite spy and join forces with up to 2 friends in local multiplayer mode! Cooperation is key for overcoming challenges and progressing through the missions, as each spy has her unique strength and special gadgets.

Play as your favorite spy and join forces with up to 2 friends in local multiplayer mode! Cooperation is key for overcoming challenges and progressing through the missions, as each spy has her unique strength and special gadgets. Just like in the series: Experience an adventure just as if you were in a "Totally Spies!" episode! Immerse yourself in an original story set in the new Season 7 and reunite with all your favorite characters.

