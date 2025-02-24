Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Community Day, pokemon, Totodile

Totodile Returns to Pokémon GO With Community Day Classic

Pokémon GO has announced a new Community Day Classic event for March 2025, bringing the spotlight back to Johto's Totodile.

Evolve Croconaw during the event for a Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon.

Special Research and Timed Research offer encounters and bonuses.

Event bonuses: 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance, extended Lures, and more.

The Water-type Starter from Johto, Totodile, has been chosen as the featured Pokémon for March Community Day Classic in Pokémon GO.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for March 2025, which will feature Totodile:

Date and time: Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Totodile makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Its Community Day move will be featured again. Evolve Croconaw (Totodile's Evolution) from the beginning of the event until March 29, 202,5 at 10 p.m. local time to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Hydro Cannon details: Trainer Battles: 80 power Gym and raids: 90 power

Totodile makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Its Community Day move will be featured again. Community Day Special Research: A $2 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Totodile Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete the Special Research for even more rewards, including a Premium Battle Pass, a Rare Candy XL, additional encounters with Totodile, and three encounters with Totodile that have a Seasonal Special Background. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You can now purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends with whom you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story."

A $2 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Special Background Timed Research: The new Special Background Timed Research feature will continue with this Community Day. Niantic writes: "Keep the Community Day fun going with a Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during March Community Day Classic will receive Timed Research that awards an encounter with a Totodile that has a Seasonal Special Background. You'll even have an increased chance to encounter a Shiny Totodile when you complete these Timed Research tasks! Plus, you can evolve Croconaw (Totodile's Evolution) during the week following the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time."

The new Special Background Timed Research feature will continue with this Community Day. Niantic writes: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Totodile, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Rare and more difficult tasks may lead to an encounter with Totodile that has a Special Background.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Totodile, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Rare and more difficult tasks may lead to an encounter with Totodile that has a Special Background. Event bonuses: 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs



