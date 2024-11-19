Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Selecta Play, Team Ladybug, Touhou Luna Nights, WSS Playground

Touhou Luna Nights Reveals Physical Edition For 5th Anniversary

WSS Playground has revealeds a special 5th Anniversary edition of Touhou Luna Nights, available for PS5 and Nintendo Switch players

Article Summary Touhou Luna Nights celebrates 5th Anniversary with a special physical edition for PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Pre-order the $90 limited edition featuring a collector's box, soundtrack, and serialized certificate.

Experience classic Metroidvania gameplay with time stop mechanics, knife-throwing, and stunning sprite animations.

Engage in intense battles with Touhou Project's unique "graze" system adapted to a 2D format.

Indie game developer Team Ladybug and publisher WSS Playground have revealed a special physical edition of Touhou Luna Nights being released for the game's 5th Anniversary. As you can see from the image here, the two have partnered with Selecta Play to make a physical 5-Year Anniversary Limited Edition of the game, complete with several items that will probably make the day of any hardcore fans. Included in this collection is a 5-Year Anniversary Collector's Box, a physical version of the game on either Nintendo Switch or PS5, a new game manual, a steel book, a double CD edition of the original soundtrack, three alternate box art inlays that you can change out, and a serialized certificate of authenticity. You can pre-order it right now for $90 via Amazon, GameStop, BestBuy, walmart, and VGP.

Touhou Luna Nights

Remilia Scarlet, head vampire of the Scarlet Devil Mansion sends her maid Sakuya Izayoi with no warning to a world much like Gensokyo, but not quite. A world full of strange places, filled with strange youkai and her time manipulation sealed. What could Remilia's end game be…?

Touhou Luna Nights is an exploration-focused 2D Metroidvania with a heavy emphasis on exploration and action from Team Ladybug, the developer behind Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit In Wonderland Labyrinth and Drainus. With action based on protagonist Sakuya's inherent ability to stop time and knife-throwing skills, defeat dangerous bosses with attacks expressed through stunning sprite animations. Utilize devastating combo attacks and complete graceful evasions to survive combat, heal, and more.

Time stop system from character's Ability and Gimmick maps that use special abilities like time stop.

Adapt the "graze" system of the Touhou Project into a 2D game, giving you a sense of tension in approaching to the enemy.

Graphics that bring out the appeal of Touhou world, such as attractive dot Graphics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!