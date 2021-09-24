Touken Ranbu Warriors Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Next Year

Koei Tecmo revealed this week that Touken Ranbu Warriors will be getting released on the Nintendo Switch, but not until next year. This particular game is being touted as the first-ever console game in the Touken Ranbu series, as they are mixing together a couple of genres with the Touken training of the online version with the action and combat from the company's Warriors Musou series. What you end up with is a massive 1 vs. 1,000 combat system brought to life on the Nintendo Switch. Right now the game is still being worked on but is scheduled to release in North America on May 24th, 2022. You can get a glimpse of what it will look like from the trailer below.

Touken Ranbu Warriors features 15 characters from Touken Ranbu Online, where famous swords take the form of warriors named Touken Danshi (swordsmen), and the elite fighters are sworn to protect history. In Touken Ranbu Warriors, members of Touken Danshi have been drifting through time without their master – the Saniwa – to lead them, when they are suddenly attacked by the fearsome History Retrograde Army (HRA). After the initial conflict, the Touken Danshi are approached by the Government of the Time, and sent on a mission into the war-torn Sengoku Era where the revision of Japanese history is already underway. Can the Touken Danshi heroes restore order while restoring the original timeline? The fierce but beautiful battles of the Touken Danshi are finally a reality! The game is set to feature the electrifying musou action fans expect from a Warriors title including battling alongside partner characters and head-to-head duels against enemies! Touken Ranbu Warriors also features the "Honmaru," the main base of our heroes. Here, you can freely place members of the Touken Danshi in order to get a glimpse of their daily lives that can only be experienced in this game.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Touken Ranbu Warriors – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/E2TCNudUv6A)