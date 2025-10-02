Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: King of Fighters, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King of Fighters AFK Adds Mai Shiranui With New Battle System

The King of Fighters AFK has released a new update with a new character in Mai Shiranui and a brand-new battle system to play

Article Summary Mai Shiranui joins King of Fighters AFK as a powerful kunoichi fighter with exclusive ninja attacks.

New Club Battle and Console Skill systems introduce fresh gameplay dynamics and enhanced combat skills.

Special Pick-Up and Fury Synergy Summon events boost your chances to unlock Mai and other top fighters.

Participate in time-limited events for massive rewards, legendary pets, and expanded stage progression.

Netmarble has released a new update for The King of Fighters AFK this week, as the game gets a new battle system and a new fighter in the form of Mai Shiranui. First off, the game has a new Blub Battle system that will challenge your skills in specific ways while making them so you get better at them as well. Meanwhile, Mai Shiranui brings with her several ninja skills that make her a formidable choice to take into combat. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

The King of Fighters AFK – Mai Shiranui Update

Players can experience Mai Shiranui as a playable fighter. Mai is a Kunoichi, also known as a female ninja, and the successor of the Shiranui style of ninja arts, who uses large fans as weapons. Players can take part in Mai Shiranui Pick-Up Event until October 15 to receive a greater chance to acquire Mai. Additionally, the [Fury] Synergy Pick-Up Summon Event is running during the same period, offering an increased opportunity to summon fighters with the [Fury] Synergy.

Additional in-game events are available for players to experience, including the "Blessings of the Full Moon" Event (October 2 – October 15) that offers up to 500,000 Rubies. Players can earn a special Secret Acorn Box by logging in, which can be unlocked by answering quiz questions posted on the official forum and social channels, where the rewards will be revealed. The Happy Picnic Event is now live until October 8 that provides players with an opportunity to receive a Legendary Pet "Terius."

The new update also features the introduction of the "Club Battle" system and a new Console Skill system that allows players to activate their exclusive skills during combat and unleash fancy AoE skills. The maximum levels of the Main Stages, Gold Rush Dungeon, Paradox Research Lab Dungeon, Influence, and other content have also been expanded. Players can now challenge up to Stage 18,000, unlocking even more rewards and progression.

