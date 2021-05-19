Towering Perfection & Sky Stream Are Next Japanese Pokémon TCG Sets

With Eevee Heroes releasing just nine days from now for Japanese-language Pokémon TCG fans, the card-collecting community is already speculating on the next two sets which will release on July 9th, 2021: Towering Perfection and Sky Stream. Here's everything we know about these upcoming sets.

These two sets, like April's Silver Lance and Jet Black Poltergeist, will be released at the same time as counterparts.

Towering Perfection will be labeled S7D and will focus on Duraludon as the set mascot, with confirmed Duraludon V and VMAX cards. The split between the new Battle Styles mechanic in sets will continue here, with this set focusing on Single Strike Pokémon cards.

Sky Stream will be labeled S7R and will feature Rayquaza at the set mascot, again with confirmed Rayquaza V and VMAX cards. This set will include Rapid Strike Pokémon.

Now, there are a few different ways we could see these sets make the transition to the English-language Pokémon TCG. Currently, upcoming English-language TCG releases include Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign in June, another mainline Sword & Shield expansion in August which we have just learned is titled Evolving Skies in a bit of breaking news, the 25th Anniversary special set in October, and another mainline expansion in November. We'll likely see cards show up in both the August and November sets, but August will likely also adapt Eevee Heroes to the English Pokémon TCG, so it'll be interesting to see how these sets combine.

Meanwhile, information on Eevee Heroes continues to leak. Pinsir, Tynamo, Eelektrik, Eelektross, Feebas, and Milotic will all appear in this set. The popularity of this set has led to the Pokémon Company tinkering with ways that the public can purchase it, using lottery methods for pre-ordering as well as verification to prevent bots from buying out the entire product before real collectors and players can have their chance.