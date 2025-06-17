Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Retroware, toxic crusaders, troma

Toxic Crusaders Drops Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the arcade-style game Toxic Crusaders, as the title's release date has been pushed back again

Article Summary Toxic Crusaders drops a new gameplay trailer as its release is delayed to Q3 2025 for PC and consoles.

Play as one of seven quirky characters, including new additions Yvonne and Mrs. Junko, in chaotic co-op action.

Blast through seven levels packed with references to the original cartoon and classic Troma movies and humor.

Enjoy full voice acting, motion comic cutscenes, and four-player local co-op in this beat 'em up adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Retroware dropped another new trailer for Toxic Crusaders, as the release window has been pushed back again. The latest trailer shows off more of the gameplay, as they have given players a good look at the arcade-style title featuring several characters and new additions from the franchise. You can check out the trailer above as we now know the release has been pushed to Q3 2025 for both PC and consoles.

Toxic Crusaders

Toxic Crusaders is an action-packed beat 'em up game where players take control of one of seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and abilities. The game features up to four-player, local co-op — allowing friends to team up and take on hordes of Radiation Rangers, mutated thugs, and zombie chickens across seven disgusting levels, rendered in beautiful full-color pixel-art graphics.

Four Players and Seven Playable Characters: Toxic Crusaders allows up to four players to battle together in local co-op, making it a perfect game for a group of friends. Players can choose from seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and powers, including the beloved Toxie, No-Zone, Junkyard, Major Disaster, Headbanger, and (for the first time) Yvonne and Mrs. Junko!

Toxic Crusaders allows up to four players to battle together in local co-op, making it a perfect game for a group of friends. Players can choose from seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and powers, including the beloved Toxie, No-Zone, Junkyard, Major Disaster, Headbanger, and (for the first time) Yvonne and Mrs. Junko! Fight Through Caroon and Movie Levels: Season 2 of the 1990s Toxic Crusaders cartoon sadly never happened, but this game continues the cartoon's plot! This original storyline is also packed with references to the iconic Troma cult movies, complete with hilarious Easter eggs and cameos from fan-favorite characters. Whether you're a die-hard Troma fan or a newcomer, you'll enjoy the off-beat humor.

Season 2 of the 1990s Toxic Crusaders cartoon sadly never happened, but this game continues the cartoon's plot! This storyline is also packed with references to the iconic Troma cult movies, complete with hilarious Easter eggs and cameos from fan-favorite characters. Whether you're a die-hard Troma fan or a newcomer, you'll enjoy the off-beat humor. Fully Voice Acted With Motion Comics Cutscenes: Toxic Crusaders features fully voice-acted motion comic cutscenes that add depth and immersion to the game's story, creating a cohesive and immersive experience that will keep players engaged from start to finish. Voice acting by TeamFourStar, industry veterans, and actual Troma film actors.

