Trek 12 by Pandasaurus Games Coming To The Tabletop In November

Pandasaurus Games, a tabletop game design company known for such games as Brew and Umbra Via, has announced the final game they will be releasing in 2021! Trek 12 is a game based on expeditions to the Himalayas and will be released in November of this year.

In Trek 12, players use a roll-and-write system of play to get up the mountain ranges of the Himalayas. In the game, there are also special challenges that provide insight and special new content for future games of Trek 12, meaning there is certain replayability for this game.

According to the press release put out by Pandasaurus Games:

Roll 2 dice, then all players simultaneously decide how to use the result on their player sheet, by either: taking the higher number, taking the lower number, or adding, subtracting, or multiplying both dice. Each option can only be used 4 times per game, causing some tricky situations in later rounds!

As you trek across the mountain, you will create "fixed lines" of consecutive numbers and "mapped zones" of matching values. The more numbers you have in these lines and zones, the more bonus points you will earn!

Once you are more familiar with gameplay, you can tackle the Expedition Mode, which introduces campaign elements. Finish 3 back-to-back ascents of different mountains and recruit other skilled climbers to help you reach new heights.

What's more, by completing specific Challenges, you'll open envelopes that will introduce secret content to future games!

This game is geared for any number of players aged 8 and up, and will on average take between 15 and 30 minutes to complete. The game is now open for preorders and is costed at a price point of $30.00 USD.

What do you think about Trek 12? Did Pandasaurus Games create a cool premise for a game with this one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!