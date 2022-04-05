Trek To Yomi Will Be Released On PC & Consoles This May

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer today for Trek To Yomi, as we now know the game will officially be released in early May. Those of you who love old-school samurai films or happen to be really into Bushido will get a kick out of the latest gameplay video as they show off more of the absolutely gorgeous atmosphere and combat. This particular video does give a little more insight into the story as they show off going into the beginning of Hiroki's journey toward retribution. This is going to be one of those games this year that if it doesn't break out and become super popular, we'd be shocked. This has a lot of cool action set in a very specific tone and an artistic style that is incredible to just sit back and watch. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be released on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on May 5th, 2022.

As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward. Breathtaking camera angles and striking visuals in the spirit of classic samurai film create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi. Engage vicious swordsmen and supernatural beings with a streamlined combat system based around the traditional weapons of the samurai. Experience an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil and heroic return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect. The thrilling action and somber moments are set against a memorable score designed to feel authentic to the time and place of feudal Japan.