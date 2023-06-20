Posted in: Card Games, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: , , , ,

Trial By Trolley Reveals New Travel By Trolley: Vacation Expansion

You can now pre-order the Travel By Trolley: Vacation Expansion for Trial By Trolley, before it comes out in a couple of weeks.

Skybound Games has revealed a brand new expansion for Trial By Trolley, as players can now take a break with the new Travel By Trolley: Vacation Expansion. Taking a page from the original, this new game brings you 200 brand-new cards to add to the primary game, in which you'll decide who lives and dies while taking a break from it all. The set includes all the murderous fun and moral dilemmas you would expect from the first game, completely decked out in the artwork of Cyanide & Happiness, with so many new tracks and modifiers inspired by vacation destinations around the world.

Essentially, it will give you so many new options to play with and options to explore, no two games will never feel the same. Especially when they come with all of the problems and petty frustrations everyone goes through when traveling. We have more info on the set for you below, along with a brand-new trailer to show it off. You can currently pre-order it for $18, as it will be released later this month.

Credit: Skybound Games

"A party game of moral dilemmas and trolley murder! In Trial by Trolley, one player is on an out-of-control trolley speeding toward a fork in the tracks. Everyone else splits into two teams and must use their wits and their cards to convince the Trolley Driver to spare their lives! With our new Travel by Trolley: Vacation Expansion, we've added 200 new track and modifier cards inspired by vacation destinations around the world and the petty frustrations we face every time we travel. We've spent 2+ years in various levels of hunkering down, and it's time to get out on those tracks and see the world!"

  • The gameplay is fast-paced and hilarious!
  • Play with anywhere from 3 to 13 players.
  • 200 cards split between innocent tracks, guilty tracks, and modifiers.

