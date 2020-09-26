Tribeca Games Announces First-Ever Call For Submissions

The Tribeca Film Festival is expanding its programming as Tribeca Games calls for submissions for the first time. For the 20th anniversary of the event, the festival will be taking game submissions to be a part of their program, opening the door for more interactive programming than it did before, and also honoring titles that are accepted with their first award ceremony for the section. Many may not know but the games section has actually been a part of the festival for ten years already. It has served as both a launching pad and as a high-profile showcase for titles like League of Legends, God of War, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Beyond Two Souls, Firewatch, and What Remains of Edith Finch. You can submit an entry at this link, with the early deadline being October 30th, official deadline December 2nd, and the late deadline for January 13th.

"In the ten years since we first welcomed a game to Tribeca's official program, we've seen an exciting convergence of games, film, and immersive experiences. Where there was once a clear delineation between media, there is now a blurring of the lines—stories have become games and games have become stories." said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. "Broad recognition for voices at the forefront of this ever-changing landscape is long overdue, and we intend to be a home for these creators whose incredible work should be celebrated." "Tribeca Games is expanding in response to the enthusiasm we have seen from the games community and our audiences. Games have proven to be one of the most sophisticated storytelling vehicles today — not only with narrative but also with incredible artistic mastery, the creation of highly immersive worlds and providing meaningful connections to communities all over the world," said Casey Baltes, Vice President of Tribeca Games. "We're excited to celebrate games and game creators alongside film, immersive, music, art, and more at next year's Festival."