Trifox Confirms PlayStation Version Release Date

Big Sugar revealed this morning that they will be bringing Trifox over to both the PS4 and PS5 as the game will be released next week. The game has been out for a minute now as players have been able to take on the role of an adventurous fox looking to get back his TV remote. Since the game is so new, you're getting the current version of the game on both consoles with no massive improvements or DLC content, so everyone is on the same level when getting it. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be released on November 23rd.

"Trifox is a colorful and cartoonish twin stick action-adventure featuring a phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents! Choose from a trio of classes – Warrior, Mage, Engineer – or mix-and-match abilities to create a tailor-made hero! Inspired by the golden age of 3D platformers. After his home is attacked and his TV remote stolen, Trifox sets out in pursuit of the mysterious looters in an action-packed adventure. Use magic, might, and marvelous gadgets to outfox foes across four danger-filled worlds as you fight your way to a final showdown at Villain HQ!

Fight hordes of enemies, traverse platforming pitfalls, overcome environmental puzzles, and battle big angry bosses! A modern retro adventure: A new and fresh experience designed to evoke the spirit of classic 3D platformers!"