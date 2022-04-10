Trigon: Space Story Will Be Released In Late-April

Gameforge has revealed that they will be releasing their upcoming sci-fi strategy title Trigon: Space Story for PC later this month. The team at Sernur.tech has been working hard to make this a worldwide release as you explore their galaxy in a ship of your own doing tasks and carrying out missions, all while surviving out among the stars. Which is why they've boasted recently that the game will be available in several languages including English, French, Spanish (Spain and Latin American), Polish, Portuguese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, German, and Russian. The game will officially be released on April 28th, 2022 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, but until then, enjoy the latest cinematic trailer below.

Trigon: Space Story places players in the captain's seat of a fully-customizable starship where they must manage everything from weapons' systems and engines to the day-to-day tasks of the crew. A procedurally generated universe with nine sectors to explore, each of which contains 10+ individual systems. With dangerous space anomalies, roving gangs of space pirates, and a complex web of intergalactic politics to navigate, players will need to strategize each approach with myriad factors to consider. Outfit each ship with more than 70 different weapons and play from the perspectives of four highly unique species, each with their own quirks and advantages. A procedurally generated roguelike universe provides a new adventure every run and will force players to truly learn the meaning of "Improvise, Adapt, Overcome". Oh Captain, My Captain: It's your show out there and it's up to you to lead and inspire your crew, make life or death decisions, and craft the most badass ship in the galaxy.

