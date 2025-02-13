Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Tropico 6

Tropico 6 Starts Going Green With Return To Nature DLC

The first DLC of 2025 for Tropico 6 is bringing some green to the island, as the Return to Nature DLC arrives this March

Article Summary Discover 15 new eco-friendly buildings for a greener Tropico in the new DLC.

Play the "El Árbol De Maravilla" scenario and explore nature's bounty.

Boost Tropico's Nature Value and efficiency with greener strategies.

Embrace fresh edicts and impressive Nature-themed fashion items.

Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios have revealed the latest DLC coming to Tropico 6 as things start getting greener with Return to Nature. El Presidente wants to bring some greenery back to the island, which is probably a good thing since he's ravaged most of it with other plans. The DLC will add several environmentally friendly items to the game so you can somewhat beautify the island and bring it up to quality standards. But not all that's green is natural, as some of it leads to cash. Enjoy the info below, as the DLC will launch on March 6 for PC and consoles.

Tropico 6 – Return To Nature

Tropico 6 – Return to Nature introduces 15 new nature-themed buildings that seamlessly blend innovation with environmental harmony, perfectly aligned with Sunny Flowers' green vision. From the Forest School fostering eco-conscious education to the Outdoor Gym promoting sustainable fitness, these additions enhance your island's development in an eco-friendly way. Alongside this, the DLC includes the brand-new scenario mission El Árbol De Maravilla. In this tutorial-like mission, green revolutionaries team up with El Prez, Penultimo, and Sunny Flowers to nurture the Biggdrasil—a magical world wonder and another new building that enhances agriculture, strengthens the wood industry, or boosts economy and diplomacy across four eras. While the scenario sets the stage, the true focus of Return to Nature lies in its extensive architectural expansion, offering fresh opportunities to build a greener Tropico. Sunny Flowers also embraces Tropico's new Nature Value, a system that rewards eco-conscious planning. Planting trees or utilizing the Biggdrasil increases the Nature Value, which in turn boosts the efficiency of some new buildings, depending on the level of Nature Value. The DLC also implements three new edicts to further Tropico's eco-renaissance, a nature-themed suit, and four scenic Biggdrasil statues for the palace garden. Treehugger's Paradise : In Tropico 6 – Return to Nature, you build your way to a greener Tropico with 15 new buildings, including Forest Schools, Tree Houses, and the iconic Biggdrasil – the island's first homegrown world wonder and the first one you can customize.

: In Tropico 6 – Return to Nature, you build your way to a greener Tropico with 15 new buildings, including Forest Schools, Tree Houses, and the iconic Biggdrasil – the island's first homegrown world wonder and the first one you can customize. 'El Ábol De Maravilla' : Play through a new scenario designed to help you find your way to get the most out of nature's abundance. The scenario map is also available for you to tinker around in sandbox mode.

: Play through a new scenario designed to help you find your way to get the most out of nature's abundance. The scenario map is also available for you to tinker around in sandbox mode. Make Tropico Green Again : Flex your power with three new edicts like 'Reforestation,' 'Natural Reaction,' and 'Tropical Paradise' edicts – because you care.

: Flex your power with three new edicts like 'Reforestation,' 'Natural Reaction,' and 'Tropical Paradise' edicts – because you care. No Greens, No Glory : Introducing the new 'Nature' value, a fresh, not to say organic, metric that works similarly to the 'Beauty' value. Keep it high and revel in the 'harvest' from your new buildings.

: Introducing the new 'Nature' value, a fresh, not to say organic, metric that works similarly to the 'Beauty' value. Keep it high and revel in the 'harvest' from your new buildings. Impress Sunny Flowers: Spruce up your style with your new Nature Suit and adorn your palace garden with one of 4 scenic Biggdrasil statues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!