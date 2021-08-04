Tropico 6 Will Be Throwing A Party With The Festival Update

Kalypso Media released a brand new update today for Tropico 6 as the island will be throwing a Festival you MUST attend. This new content will allow you to throw the biggest bash this island has seen since it was taken over by your father, as you'll be able to get fireworks, a concert, blimps, and more to throw a celebration. And what are they celebrating? You, of course! You can check out the full details here and the trailer showing it off as the update is available right now.

In Tropico 6 – Festival, players will plan, build and make use of a stunning sense of cunning to manage a series of magnificent island soirees whilst taking on 'The Boredom' – an evil entity threatening to remove all things fun from the sun-soaked isles of Tropico. Festival adds unique party planning gameplay to Tropico 6, including four distinctly themed areas for players to throw their events, new buildings such as the Dance School, Balloon and Fireworks factory, a bevy of fresh tunes, and a snazzy party outfit (and paint job) for El Prez and the presidential palace. Party it up with the new 'Festival' mechanic: host 20+ types of festivals each based off different eras and ensure your soirees are the talk of the town for years to come.

New scenario-driven campaign: take on The Boredom – an ancient evil threatening to engulf Tropico in clouds of mundanity and mind-numbing activities.

8 new buildings: make use of 4 new festival areas and ensure your parties are well equipped with new buildings like the Balloon Factory and Fireworks Factory.

Add a spring to your citizens' step with the Dance School and keep your island visitor numbers healthy by adding a Ticket Shop for specific festivals.

4 new tunes: keep the party going with an assortment of new tracks, each tailored to a different festival.

3 new edicts: experiment with exciting new features like Funhouser Special, Customer Service and Laundry Festivals.

2 new customization options: pick your perfect party outfit and set your palace to match.

