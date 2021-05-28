Trove Is Finally Getting Released On Nintendo Switch

Gamigo announced today that they will be bringing their game Trove over to thew Nintendo Switch later this Summer. Switch owners will be getting the full version of the game with all of the content the MMO has received to date so players can jump in immeiately without having to update it or buy a bunch of content for it. We got more detaiuls from the team about it here along with screenshots and a trailer showing how it will look on the console.

An MMO unlike any other, Trove is charming, quirky, full of exciting content and constantly evolving. Players can experience voxel-packed adventures in vast and colourful cubic worlds or brave the darkest of dungeons to deck themselves out in fancy armour and mighty skills. They can also hop in for a short burst of fun, participating in fiendish mini-games and puzzles, or battling it out in the action-packed Bomber Royale mode, making the game perfectly suitable for a portable experience. Whether they prefer to fight, craft, trade, explore, build, or just simply hang out with friends, Trove's got something for everyone.

While every world is newly generated and different from the last, characters can also join their friends' private worlds at any time. Here, imagination runs free as they design their own playscapes, landmasses and structures, or even a boat racing course. The best ideas can even be submitted for implementation into the game itself – to date, over 5,000 player entries have been added to Trove by gamigo. The game's RPG aspect with a growing range of classes accommodates the most diverse playstyles. Players can switch between them on the fly, allowing them to take the fight up close and personal as a Candy Barbarian or just hang back and pester enemies from afar with powerful ranged attacks as a Fae Trickster. Steering a flamethrower-equipped dragon into battle is also a popular option.