Trove Launches Annual Friendsgiving Event For November

Trove players have a new seasonal event to play in the MMORPG, as players can take part in Friendsgiving for the next few weeks

Article Summary Dive into Trove's Friendsgiving event with exciting quests and delicious culinary adventures.

Meet Chefsly and help prepare a feast by gathering ingredients across Trove's enchanting world.

Face Turkeytopia delves, battling festive foes to ensure a smooth Friendsgiving celebration.

Unlock new and returning recipes to create a diverse and bountiful Friendsgiving feast for all Trovians.

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has launched a new seasonal event in their MMORPG Trove, as the annual Friendsgiving event has returned. This is basically a chance for you to go have some fun with turkeys for a couple of weeks, as well as jump into a new quest line and make some special stew. We have the dev notes below and the trailer above, as the event is underway!

Trove – Friendsgiving 2024

Friendsgiving 2024 promises to be a festive event as players will embark on culinary adventures to support the busy and bustling NPC, Chefsly! To help ensure the feast runs smoothly, players will venture into the world to clear dungeons and gather ingredients for new guests at the table. New dishes can be prepared at the Friendsgiving Oven, with fresh foods available to claim on the table each day. Friendsgiving will also see the return of some tasty tidbits, including the Qubeslys' return and offering of daily quests for Friendsgiving Coins, the Plumed chest, which allows players to collect the new collections and trade them with others, and the Turkeytopia delve gateways and biome.

Meet the Chef: Meet Chefsly and embark on a new Friendsgiving questline! The new adventure tasks the player with going out into the world, gathering ingredients, and making dishes before the guests arrive. Trovians can unlock food recipes, both new and old, that can be made at the Friendsgiving Oven.

Meet Chefsly and embark on a new Friendsgiving questline! The new adventure tasks the player with going out into the world, gathering ingredients, and making dishes before the guests arrive. Trovians can unlock food recipes, both new and old, that can be made at the Friendsgiving Oven. Take On a Turkeytopia Delve: Friendsgiving sees the return of Turkeytopia delve gateways and biome. Take on the festively-themed enemies and make sure to clear it out for Chefsly!

Friendsgiving sees the return of Turkeytopia delve gateways and biome. Take on the festively-themed enemies and make sure to clear it out for Chefsly! It Takes a Lot to Make a Stew: The many inhabitants of Trove require a good chef to adhere to their palettes, and that's where you come in! Each friend (and frenemy) requires a different dish, meaning Trovians will need to collect a myriad of different ingredients to create a bountiful Friendsgiving feast for all to enjoy.

