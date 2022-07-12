Trove Launches Sunfest To Celebrate Seventh Anniversary

Gamigo has launched a brand new update into Trove today, bringing about Sunfest as players celebrate the game's seventh anniversary. In what is essentially the seventh birthday for the popular voxel-based MMO, the team has put together a series of events for you to take part in as they mark the occasion in style. Along with all of the items below that the team laid out, you can also head into the game right now and put in the code "TROVE7THBIRTHDAY" to get a little something special. Enjoy the festivities!

Sunfest 2022 is sure to be unforgettable as Trovians can meet charismatic newcomer Chuck Pinzo as he introduces a new way to become flush with cubits through his own once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity (or scam, depending on who you ask.) Players who invest in Chuck Pinzo's "opportunity" to make money off the Great Houses of Trove will find themselves strung along a 12-step questline that rewards players with two new currencies, Pinzoins and Trovian Finite Notes (TFN).

The former of the two can be used to earn tradable skins from the most recent Bunfest, Shadow's Eve, and Snowfest events while the latter can be redeemed for new mounts, new allies, and Premium Reward Crates containing tradable versions of all of this and last year's allies and mounts. In addition to Chuck Pinzo's questline and rewards, Trovians can once again purchase delve decoration boxes for the Tysorion, Carys, and Panatea houses from previous Sunfest events. Last year's Sunfest collectables are also available to craft and can be obtained by converting TFNs into the appropriate house's unique currency.

Sunfest 2022 isn't the only reason to jump back into Trove as the game celebrates its 7th birthday! There will be plenty of piñatas spawning at random locations across the world of Trove that will include random rewards players aren't going to want to miss.