Tunnel Of Doom Will Be Released Sometime In Q2 2021

Indie game publisher Digerati revealed this past week that their game Tunnel Of Doom is headed to PC and consoles this year. This one is a bit intriguing as solo-developer Antti Vaihia has put together an action rogue-lite hybrid that also incorporated tower defense with melee and ranged combat into this unique blend of genres that works. You'll explore a cave and combat the dangers within to find out what happened to all inside, as well as discover resources, treasures, and even more peril and doom. The game will come out via Steam for PC, as well as a Nintendo Switch and Xbox version, no word on PlayStation at this time. YOu can enjoy the latest trailer below as we wait for a proper release date.

Tunnel Of Doom is an action rogue-lite hybrid that mixes tower defense with melee and ranged combat gameplay. Randomly generated, every run is different as you guide Angel on a quest to rescue her husband. Gather resources, discover perks, and use what you find to battle waves of monsters. Set Traps: It's you against the hordes! Boost your chances of success and survival by strategically positioning cannons and barricades before battles begin.

