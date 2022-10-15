Turbo Overkill Episode 2 To Be Released On Halloween

During RazerCon 2022, Apogee Entertainment announced the second episode of Turbo Overkill will finally be released on Halloween. This episode will add several new levels for you to blister your way through as you attempt to defeat the many henchlings and obstacles set up by AI Syn to stop you. We got more info on it and the latest trailer showing off the content below, as this will be released on October 31st, 2022.

"The next stop on Johnny Turbo's bloody crusade to defeat the omnipotent AI Syn dials the action and carnage up to 11 with expansive campaign levels, chainsaw-mounted motorcycle combat, and three new weapons. Cook up Syn's finest with the microwaving Plasma Gun, paint targets for furious orbital strikes with the Ion Blaster, or aim down sight with the Telefragger, a sniper rifle that says "no" to bullets and "YES" to teleporting inside foes, exploding them from within."

"Johnny's odyssey through the neon-drenched dystopia of Paradise picks up from Episode 1's riveting conclusion. Take revenge for the loss of Johnny's best friend by revving up the new Chainsaw Bike and tearing through massive stages at full throttle. As the city burns, reach greater heights with the new Grappling Hook and rapidly dash from point to point, Spidey-style, getting the jump on unsuspecting goons. Tap into Turbo Time, Johnny's ultimate power, to move at warp speed while the world slows around him, slaughtering foes before they can blink."

"Turbo Overkill is the creative lovechild of genre expert Sam Prebble (Total Chaos) and the original shooter titans at Apogee (Wolfenstein 3D, Duke Nukem, Prey, Max Payne, Rise of the Triad, and more). Witness the next evolution in FPS design: classic elements like intricate, layered levels and secrets brought to vivid, eye-popping life by nostalgic textures and modern flourishes. Leave campy crouch-fests in your chainsaw-leg dust—fluid, unstoppable motion makes playing Turbo Overkill a seamless extension of your badass mind."