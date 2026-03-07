Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ledgerbound, OmniMegaSuperCorp

Turn-Based Comedy Dating RPG Ledgerbound Announced

Take onbt he iconic rantasy role of an insurance adjuster in the game Ledgerbound, coming out on PC via Steam this Spring

Article Summary Ledgerbound is a turn-based comedy dating RPG starring a fantasy insurance adjuster as the main hero

Balance tactical battles and paperwork while leading a quirky team to save the bureaucratic kingdom

Choices matter—pursue romance, focus on promotion, or juggle both as you build relationships and strategize

Ledgerbound releases Spring on Steam, with a free demo available now to try out its unique gameplay

Indie game developer and publisher OmniMegaSuperCorp revealed their latest game on the way in the form of Ledgerbound. This is a turn-based comedy dating RPG in which you play one of the most iconic fantasy roles of all time: the insurance adjuster. Balance the books on the battlefield and work with your ragtag bunch of heroes as you attempt to save this bureaucratic kingdom. The game has no launch date yet beyond the idea we'll see it come out in the Spring, but you can play a free demo of the title on Steam.

Ledgerbound

Play as the noblest of fantasy heroes: an insurance adjuster. But when an ancient enemy threatens life as you know it, you must leave your cushy desk behind and step onto the battlefield. Ledgerbound is a hilarious, narrative-driven tactical RPG filled with all your favorite epic fantasy activities: battling evil enemies, filling out paperwork, rescuing your company from financial ruin, pursuing HR-approved relationships, and more! Just remember, saving the world is great and all, but it's even more important to prioritize quest-life balance.

You and your team are facing an ancient immortal foe that threatens the fabric of the universe. Each time you cut down one of the Vacari, they return—deadlier, dastardlier, and dangerous…erer than before. Every battle requires clever strategic thinking to overcome. Try to master each tactical puzzle, and whatever you do, don't let your mistakes haunt you… Work can be stressful, especially for an overthinking perfectionist. Luckily, laughter is the best medicine, and you'll be laughing a lot with this game (…we hope).

Enjoy punchy dialogue, character-based comedy, and grounded, meaningful conversations that'll make you fall in love. But be careful! Your choices matter, and every decision you make, you are stuck with forever, so spend your time wisely. Recruit a ragtag group of weird yet lovable characters, all brought to life by a talented cast of voice actors. But just like in real life, time is limited—will you spend your evenings nurturing your blossoming relationships (or perhaps even falling in love), or will you burn the midnight oil to improve as a tactician and get one step closer to that promotion?

