Turn-Based Roguelike Primal Fray Has Launched On Steam

The indie turn-based strategy roguelite Primal Fray has been released, as you can play the title on PC via Steam this week

Solo developer Tymoteusz Pietruszka designed and built every aspect of Primal Fray from scratch.

Features include local PvP hot seat mode, custom map creation, and balanced competitive gameplay.

Choose unique heroes, collect powerful abilities, and tactically manage resources to survive the Rift.

Solo indie game developer Tymoteusz Pietruszka and publisher Indie Games Starter have officially released Primal Fray on Steam this week. The game has been in development for a while now and even got a demo showing off the capabilities of the turn-based strategy roguelite, but now you can play the full version as the title dropped earlier today. We have more details below, along with a trailer, before you check it out.

Tymoteusz has been balancing his time between teaching at the Polish-Japanese Academy of Information Technology and building the game from the ground up. From the art to the code, to the story and design, every aspect of the game was handled directly alone. Primal Fray offers a different take on a genre that blends old school strategic mechanics, with modern day roguelike elements. Collect buffs to find your way through the Rift and build your team of primals to defeat enemies and deadly bosses.

However, you will need to make the most of your roster of unique units to outmanoeuvre your enemies and set up deadly combos on a variety of procedurally generated, hex based, flying islands. One of Primal Fray's highlights is the local PvP hot seat mode, which allows you to battle on custom maps while drafting any team you can imagine. This mode is balanced for competition first and foremost, using only mirrored maps, fair drafting order, and a chess timer. You can create your own maps too, so you can let your imagination run really wild.

New Heroes: You can choose between a variety of heroes that each come with their own unique talents and backstory

You can choose between a variety of heroes that each come with their own unique talents and backstory Choices Can Be Difficult: Difficult choices will need to be made as you plan your way through the Rift. You may need to choose to abandon adding a new primal to your roster, in order to heal your team, or maybe you take the risk?

Difficult choices will need to be made as you plan your way through the Rift. You may need to choose to abandon adding a new to your roster, in order to heal your team, or maybe you take the risk? Abilities That Last: Each primal comes with four different abilities that vary in their strength and use. This means over 200 abilities to use in total!

Each comes with four different abilities that vary in their strength and use. This means over 200 abilities to use in total! Manage Your Resources: Your abilities may cost mana, or, produce mana which means you have to be strategic about how you use it. Spend, or gain it wisely.

