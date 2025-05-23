Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Comrade Bear Games, Twilight Wars

Twilight Wars Has Launched For Steam Today

Fight as a spy agency against a future ruled by corporations in Twilight Wars, as the game has been released today on PC via Steam

Article Summary Twilight Wars launches on Steam, bringing tactical dungeon crawling to a cyberpunk dystopian future.

Recruit unique agents, build your secret base, and rebuild a fallen spy agency against corporate rule.

Morality-based decisions shape the narrative with multiple endings and challenging mission scenarios.

Turn-based combat, agent revival, and a cozy cyberpunk aesthetic define this stylish indie adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Comrade Bear Games has released their latest game, as Twilight Wars is out today on PC via Steam. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a tactical dungeon crawler in a dystopian future where you try to put a spy agency back together in a world run by corporations. Very cyberpunk and very "rage against the machine" vibes. With the release came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Twilight Wars

Twilight Wars will task players with recruiting a wide range of characters to the Anonymous Arbitration Agency (AAA), each with their own opinions, personality, and objective, in order to destroy the corporations that have replaced governments. These personalities will dictate how well team members work together and force players to make some tough choices, resulting in a variety of different endings. Not everything in Twilight Wars is just dangerous missions. Players will be able to customize their secret underground base with different rooms and modules allowing their agents to heal, train, and even return from the dead.

The base of AAA is the heart of the organization and developing their home away from home will help agents succeed in their increasingly dangerous missions.With a wide variety of mission types, including hostage rescues and multi-squad operations, players must adapt and assemble the right mix of agents and skills to succeed. Only through smart team-building and synergizing abilities can you hope to defeat the forces of unchecked corporate power.

