Twitch Announces "Twitch Plays Catan" Tournament

Twitch will be holding a special interactive event next week, as you can take part in the "Twitch Plays Catan" tournament this Tuesday

Fans can influence game decisions in real time, turning viewers into active participants for their favorite players.

The event spans two days, September 9-10, with qualifying rounds and finals streamed to the Twitch audience.

Sponsored by Schwab, the tournament also weaves in smart investing tips and interactive financial polls for viewers.

Twitch announced a brand-new interactive event that will take place this coming Tuesday, as they revealed the "Twitch Plays Catan" Tournament. Seven different people will be streaming live, playing one giant game of Catan, while the audience gets to decide some of the factors of the game as they play. We have the finer details from the team below, as it will start on Tuesday, September 9, between 6-10pm ET, with the finals happening on Wednesday, September 10, between 6-8pm ET.

Twitch Plays Catan

Introduced in 1995, The Settlers of Catan is a landmark strategy game where players build settlements, trade resources, and compete for control of a fictional island. Rebranded simply as Catan in 2015, it remains one of the world's best-selling and most influential games. Now available on PC and online platforms, Catan has become an interactive universe for modern gamers everywhere. The tournament will feature a mix of athletes, gamers, streamers, and Catan lovers, including:

Actor and rapper Khleo Thomas

Lead singer of Against the Current and gaming streamer Chrissy Costanza

Streamer and strategy game enthusiast Lunity

Cozy-chaotic gaming streamer Ciarratonin

Combat game specialist, analyst, and streamer Sacriel

Twin gaming streamer duo Bonsaibroz

Indiana Pacers Small Forward Aaron Nesmith

Former Big Brother champion and Twitch Streamer Daniel Gheesling

Players will compete live via a custom digital version of the game. In a Twitch twist, fans will provide input in real time to help inform their favorite streamer's decisions—from settlement placement to trades—turning passive viewers into active teammates. As title sponsor, Schwab is weaving smart investing insights into the action. Throughout the streams, viewers will see gameplay-inspired investment tips, interactive financial polls, and a live Schwab Resource Tracker monitoring players' inventories in the game. Michael Iachini, head of manager research at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, will host the event. A board game enthusiast who has published his own no-dice variant of Catan, Michael will guide viewers through key gameplay moments with an eye for strategy and financial parallels, ranging from long-term investments to diversification.

Day 1 stream: Tuesday, September 9th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT Two qualifying matches will feature four streamers each.

Tuesday, September 9th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT Day 2 stream: Wednesday, September 10th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT Final round will include the top four players.



