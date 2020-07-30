Twitch Reveals Free Games With Prime For August 2020

Twitch revealed today all of the games that will be available and participating in Free Games With Prime for August 2020. In total, you'll have 23 free games available right now to claim, along with several that will have bonus content available only to those who have linked the game with their Twitch Prime account. We already talked about the second round of the SNK Collection that's been added to the library, with another wave of games on the horizon for players who love everything coming out of their system. The five games that they are changing out to this month are Shaq Fu 2, Warsaw, Treachery in Beatdown City, Chroma Squad, and Blazing Chrome. You can read up on all the games below as they all go active on August 1st.

August 2020 Free Games with Prime Shaq Fu 2: The world is on the brink of disaster. Demonic celebrities have taken over the planet. Only one man can save us: a poor Chinese orphan named Shaq Fei Hung. Our hero must travel to faraway locations to lay the smack down on these pop culture icons bent on our destruction.

Warsaw: A challenging turn-based tactical RPG set in an occupied capital during WWII. Pick your heroes. Select salvaged arms. Navigate historic streets. Stand up to occupying forces. And try to survive the 63 days of hell in this historically accurate portrayal of Poles fighting for their city.

Treachery in Beatdown City: Explore an urban dystopia, meet awful people, and use an all new beat 'em up system infused with RPG/tactics/wrestling mechanics to make them think twice about picking a fight! Pick your fighter, build custom STRIKE and GRAPPLE combos, and knock out your enemies, all to save the president.

Chroma Squad: A tactical RPG about five stunt actors who decide to quit their jobs and start their own Power Rangers-inspired TV show! Cast actors, purchase equipment and upgrades for your studio, craft weapons and giant Mechas out of cardboard and duct tape.

Blazing Chrome: Bring your best pal and kick some metal butts to free the humankind while enjoying a classic run'n'gun, fully loaded with action and exciting fights! SNK Twitch Prime Drop 2 Metal Slug 2

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad

Baseball Stars 2

Sengoku3

Ironclad

King of the Monsters Additionally, free in-game loot will be available for the following titles: Red Dead Online

Grand Theft Auto Online

Apex Legends

DOOM Eternal

Warframe

Legends of Runeterra

League of Legends