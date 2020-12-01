Twitch Reveals Prime Gaming Free Titles For December 2020

Twitch has revealed all of the free games and more coming to Prime Gaming for the month of December as they close out 2020. First and foremost, the company is offering up five free games this month as you have a chance to snag Turmoil, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, HyperDot, Close to the Sun, and Wizard of Legend. On top of that, you have a chance to get exclusive content for three Ubisoft games, as well as over two-dozen other exclusive bonuses to PC titles by having a Prime Gaming membership. We have the full list of what's available to you below, much of which is available starting today.

Free Games With Prime Gaming Turmoil – Drill for oil like it's 1899 in this visually charming, tongue-in-cheek take on the simulation genre inspired by the 19th century oil rush in North America.

Sigma Theory: Global Cold War – Recruit a squad of special agents and run your intel agency to secure the control of the singularity in the turn-based strategy game.

HyperDot – Nominated for Innovation in Accessibility for The Game Awards this year, this minimal action arcade masterpiece has one rule: dodge everything.

Close to the Sun – Experience a second era of scientific enlightenment, where the mind and inventions of the great Nikola Tesla have shaped the 19th century.

Wizard of Legend – A fast-paced dungeon crawler with rogue-like elements that emphasizes dynamic magical combat. Exclusive Prime Gaming Content Immortals Fenyx Rising – Bring grand mythological adventure to life in the open-world action RPG with this month's content offering: the Frozen Pack contains a helmet, outfit, wings and campaign horse.

Watch Dogs: Legion – In-game content for the latest entry in the hack-obsessed franchise is coming soon: the Nerdcore and Futurist outfits.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – Prime Gaming also has exciting content on the way for blockbuster online tactical shooter: the Thatcher Gladiator Full Operator Set Free Twitch Add-Ons Via Prime Gaming NOW AVAILABLE – Battlefield 3 game download on Origins

NOW AVAILABLE – League of Legends Drop 3

AVAILABLE NOW – Legends of Runeterra Drop 2

NOW AVAILABLE – RuneScape and Old-School Runescape content

NOW AVAILABLE – Valorant Drop 3

NOW AVAILABLE – Smite Drop 3

NOW AVAILABLE – War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Drop 1

NOW AVAILABLE – Last Day on Earth Drop 14

NOW AVAILABLE – MLB Tap Sports Baseball Drop 10

NOW AVAILABLE – Big Farm Mobile Harvest Drop 13

NOW AVAILABLE – Paladins Drop 3

COMING SOON – Star Wars: Squadrons Drop 1

DECEMBER 2 – Epic Seven Drop 10

DECEMBER 2 – Legends of Runeterra Drop 2

DECEMBER 2 – MLB Tap Sports Baseball Drop 11

DECEMBER 3 – Last Day on Earth Drop 15

DECEMBER 3 – League of Legends Drop 4

DECEMBER 8 – Black Desert Mobile Drop 4

DECEMBER 9 – MLB Tap Sports Baseball Drop 12

DECEMBER 9 – Yahtzee with Buddies Drop 12

DECEMBER 10 – Last Day on Earth Drop 16

DECEMBER 11 – Roblox Drop 5

DECEMBER 11 – Last chance to claim with Twitch Prime Gaming: Victor Vran, Smoke and Sacrifice , Lethis – Path of Progress, Aurion: Legacy of

the Kori-Odan

DECEMBER 14 – Big Farm Mobile Harvest Drop 14

DECEMBER 14 – Madden NFL 21 Drop 3

DECEMBER 16 – Epic Seven Drop 11

DECEMBER 22 – Black Desert Mobile Drop 5

DECEMBER 23 – Yahtzee with Buddies Drop 13