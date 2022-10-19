Two Castlevania Characters Crossover Into The World Of Brawlhalla

Ubisoft and Konami have come together for an epic crossover as Simon Belmont and Alucard from Castlevania are now in Brawlhalla. Both characters arrive with their own set of moves and abilities that both fit within the brawling title, but also harken back to the classic franchise where we saw both of them rise to legendary status. Both of them are Epic Crossovers and are available for 300 Mammoth Coins via the in-game store. Their inclusion comes with a special event held in Dracula's Castle as a map for free-for-all matches, as the Inverted Dracula's Castle map can also be played in 1v1 matches. The event also comes with four new avatars, and a Vampire Bat sidekick, which can be purchased and played after the event ends, along with the game mode and maps. Here's more info from Ubisoft on the characters.

"Simon Belmont, an Epic Crossover for Jhala in Brawlhalla, is a prominent vampire hunter from the 17th century. He is often referred to as the most famous vampire hunter of all time and belongs to the ancestral Belmont Clan, and he is the heir to the renowned Vampire Killer whip. Simon Belmont uses his Morning Star Sword and a Battle Axe, and his Signatures include:

Sword Signatures Side Signature – After covering his weapon in fire, Simon leaps forward with a powerful, fiery attack. Neutral Signature – Simon throws some Holy Water up into the sky, then strikes it with his Morning Star. This causes an explosion that sends enemies flying. Down Signature – After briefly powering up with some fire, Simon lets loose a quick, hefty swing of his Morning Star to knock his opponents away.



Axe Signatures Side Signature – Guided by the Ferryman across the Dead River, Simon moves to strike his opponents with his Battle Axe. Neutral Signature – Simon swings his axe, jumps up, and lets out a devastating attack with his Vampire Killer whip. Down Signature – Simon spins in a circle and sweeps enemies away with this low, repeated swing of his axe."



"Alucard, an Epic Crossover for Ezio in Brawlhalla, is the son of Dracula, the most iconic vampire of all time. The name Alucard, Dracula's name in reverse, is a representation of how he stands against his father's evil beliefs. Alucard is an adept swordsman who uses dark magic to fight his father's wrath. Alucard uses his Ghost Familiar Orb and his iconic Sword, and his Signatures include:

Orb Signatures Side Signature – Alucard turns his Ghost Familiar into a fireball to send at his enemies. He then viciously swipes with his claws. Neutral Signature – With the help of his Ghost Familiar, Alucard entraps his opponents in a coffin before launching them into the night. Down Signature – Alucard leaps up and transforms into his bat form. Then, after a brief flight, he swoops down to attack and transform back.



Sword Signatures Side Signature – A quick slice with his sword leads to a follow-up with his Heaven Sword. Alucard then unleashes his bat wings and blasts his enemies away. Neutral Signature – After floating quickly up into the sky, Alucard slashes opponents with his Heaven Sword and then his own sword. Down Signature – Alucard cloaks himself in his cape, then grabs his enemy and slams them onto the ground. This stuns them and makes them vulnerable to more attacks."

