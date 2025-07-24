Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard, Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone, SNEG

Two Dungeons & Dragons PC Titles Return This August

Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard and Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone will both be returning to PC next month, fully restored

Both classic D&D games now support modern resolutions, controls, and new features for today’s PCs

Dragonshard offers unique RTS and RPG gameplay in the Eberron setting, featuring deep unit progression

Demon Stone delivers story-driven action, voiced by Patrick Stewart and Michael Clarke Duncan

Hasbro and SNEG have partnered up again for a special double-release of two Dungeons & Dragons titles, as they are bringing both back to Steam. The two games are Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard from 2005, and Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone from 2004, both fully restored from their original build while also modernized for today's PCs. While a date wasn't revealed at the time we got the news, we know they plan to release both titles in mid-August. We have more details about both games below.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard

Originally released in 2005, Dragonshard returns in a respectful re-release that quietly modernizes the classic: modern-resolution support, localization-friendly saves and profiles, smoother timers and physics, ASLR compatibility, and other under-the-hood fixes for a cleaner experience on today's PCs. Dragonshard is a real-time strategy experience based in the mystical world of Eberron, the acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons realm. Within this wholly imaginative setting lives an inventive gameplay fusion: dramatic RTS play is affected by the risks and rewards of a thrilling RPG-styled underworld.

As players direct troops over the land, they also plunge smaller, hero-led parties below ground to an RPG-modeled world of beasts, battles, and bounty. Experience and items gained in this underworld result in great powers and abilities above ground. Using magic, weaponry, and skilled maneuvers, players command armies from varying races to control, protect, or destroy the powerful Heart of Siberys. Obtaining this omnipotent artifact will unleash its full forces, good or evil, upon the entire world.

The first Dungeons & Dragons real-time strategy experience, from the Eberron campaign setting, with a story by Eberron creator Keith Baker .

. Game design with two levels of interconnected action: RTS war above ground and critical RPG-styled battles in dungeons below.

Four ranges of controllable units: powerful champions, heroic captains, trainable henchmen, and nearly unstoppable battlefield juggernauts.

Unit development based on 'Experience Points', allowing players to "level up" units – an added RPG twist to the classic RTS gameplay structure.

An innovative village grid system – the "Nexus System" – where choice and placement of buildings can specifically affect units' powers.

Three warring factions, each with its own history, campaigns, unique strengths… and weaknesses.

A variety of threatening environments, all with the "Hyper Terrain" feature, creating real-time terrain deformation in the wake of unit movements.

Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone

First released in 2004, Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone returns in a polished re‑release: smoother startup and gameplay, proper widescreen scaling, borderless/windowed modes, optimised shadows, full XInput controller support with rumble and hot‑plugging, adjustable audio, and a new in‑game settings menu for modern PCs. The greatest battles are never fought alone! Shamed from their homeland, in pursuit of their own, united by destiny, a Fighter, a Sorcerer, and a Rogue. In a land of mystery and enchantment, they must find the Demon Stone and recapture the warring leaders before the Realms are doomed forever.

Pick-up-and-play combat: hand-to-hand battles and melee brawls (the fighter), ranged and projectile power (the sorcerer), sexy stealth attacks (the rogue).

Sprawling story by N.Y. Times – bestselling author R.A. Salvatore .

. Voice performances by Patrick Stewart and Michael Clarke Duncan .

and . Beautiful, ominous Forgotten Realms environments, from the Gemspark Mines to the Jungles of Chult, to the Underdark and beyond.

Devastating Dungeons & Dragons creatures including Bugbears, Slaadi, and Yuan-tis.

Expansive range of combo moves, skill upgrades, weapons, armor, and more.

