Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Vegito, Janemba Promos

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Well, this is an interesting pairing. First, we have Super Saiyan Blue Vegito. This fusion of Goku and Vegeta as a result of the Potara earrings first showed up during the Buu Saga in Dragon Ball Z and returned in Dragon Ball Super when Goku and Vegeta fought Zamasu and Goku Black in Future Trunks' timeline. That battle is when Vegito first ascended to Super Saiyan Blue.

The other card features a version of Janemba that has only featured in the non-canon, expanded universe material. In the Dragon Ball Heroes game, Baby Janemba was born when the GT villain possessed Janemba. This was also adapted into the manga-inspired by the game, which you can see at this link. While this isn't considered an official part of the story, I love seeing elements like this brought into full color in the DBSCG.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.