Two Point Campus Release Pushed Back To August 2022

SEGA and Two Point Studios announced this morning that they are pushing back the release of Two Point Campus by a few months. The company released the message below letting fans know that the game will no longer be coming out on May 17th as planned, and instead will come out on August 9th, 2022.

"Our ambition from the start has been to release Two Point Campus across all PC and console platforms simultaneously to the quality and standard that our community expects from us. This means we will need a little bit more time with Two Point Campus to make sure we deliver the best possible game that can be enjoyed equally on all platforms", said Mark Webley, Game Director at Two Point Studios. "We will use these additional three months to optimize Two Point Campus for all platforms.

The team also posted this blog, which we have a snippet for you below, going into further detail about the delay. We're personally thrilled they decided to take their time with it rather than push something out that wasn't ready. But whether or not they'll meet the next release date is still something we'll need to wait four months to see. They also left us with a new video talking about their vision for the game, which you can watch below.

Of course, we understand some people might be feeling disappointed with this news. Honestly, we are too. We're really excited for you to get started in the game, but it just wouldn't be fair on you or ourselves to release a game that isn't quite ready yet. We're committed to making sure everyone gets the best possible experience while playing Two Point Campus! Even though the release date has been pushed back a little, we've still got A LOT to show you! So why not take a moment to grab some Cheesy Gubbins, and let Mark Webley, Gary Carr and more of our lovely dev team show you what's waiting for you on August 9th in our brand new Developer Vision video!