Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Has Released For Consoles

SEGA and Two Point Studios have released Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition today for all three major consoles. As you might suspect from the name of this version, you're getting a nearly complete edition of the game. It's the primary game and four of its expansions, with the exception of the most recent one, A Stitch In Time. Though we're sure that will become available as DLC for all three consoles shortly. Even if you don't get it, there's a ton of content in this version that will keep you busy for hours trying to start, manage, and refine different hospital scenarios. You can read about everything included below along with the trailer to show off how the game will play on console!

JUMBO Edition brings a jam-packed bundle including the base game, four expansions and two item packs for a total of 27 hospitals, 189 illnesses and lots of items to place in your hospitals! Players can travel to new areas in Two Point County and discover extra-terrestrial species in Close Encounters or join Two Point County's mayor on her journey to ecological success in Off the Grid.

Bigfoot: Bigfoot brings you to the wintery region of Pointy Mountains, where local celebri-yeti Bartholomew F. Yeti, has been petitioning for better healthcare. Mr Yeti will need your help, curing new illnesses such as Cold Shoulder, Bard Flu, and Aurora Snorealis!

Pebberley Island: In Pebberley Island you begin your adventures in the balmy climes of Pebberley Reef, before pushing into dense, unexplored country in Overgrowth, to finally conquer the stunning Topless Mountain as you attempt to unlock the lost secret of eternal youth.

Close Encounters: In Close Encounters rumours persist of an out of this world encounter. Deal with conspiracies, secret facilities and more unusual illnesses like Science Friction and Lack of Humanity. Maybe you'll get to see some aliens…

Off The Grid: For anyone who's more into Green Things and Mother Nature… no problem! In Off The Grid you'll manage new gameplay mechanics on your route to eco-friendly success. Visit Two Point County's first eco-city, get gardening and don't catch any Root Snoot or Green Fingers!