Two Point Hospital Sequel Two Point Campus Leaked

Well, it appears we know what one of SEGA's announcements will be this summer as Two Point Campus has been leaked to the public. Just for a little clarification, SEGA and Two Point Games released Two Point Hospital back in 2018 and have successfully ported it to every console and a few PC platforms, with a bunch of awesome DLC over the past few years. If you haven't tried it, we highly recommend it as one of the better simulator games out there from the past five years. There have been rumors for a little while that the team was working on something big in the meantime and the thought was that they might be working on the next installment of the series. Well, it's true, only instead of a hospital, we're headed off to college as Two Point Campus will be the next game they produce.

The word got out after the game was leaked on the Microsoft Store, but was quickly taken down and didn't have any information beyond a TBD release date and the artwork you see above. While we're waiting to get the proper information from SEGA about the game, it doesn't take a lot of guesswork to figure out what the game will be about. More than likely, you will be a traveling Dean who goes from college to college setting up the school as best you can with the budget you have trying to make the place excell and brighten the minds of the future.

As you can see from the images below, the school will have a campus for you to design and several specialty courses. No idea what the knights will be, but it's clear there's a culinary school for making pizza. We'll see if SEGA decides to keep the info close to their chest until E3 or if they just release the info this week about Two Point Campus now that it's pretty much out there.