Tyranitar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

Adventure Week has come to Pokémon GO. This Fossil-themed event focused heavily on 7KM Gift Eggs and introduces Amaura, Tyrunt, Shiny Archen, and Shiny Tirtouga into the game. In addition to this wave of new content, Adventure Week also brings in a new slate of Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Tyranitar in Tier Three raids during the event.

Top Tyranitar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tyranitar counters as such:

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopuny: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tyranitar with efficiency.

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Emboar: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Bewear: Low Kick, Superpower

Regigigas: Fighting-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast

Terrakion: Smack Down, Sacred Sword

Sawk: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Superpower

Gallade: Low Kick, Close Combat

Cobalion: Metal Claw, Sacred Sword

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tyranitar can be defeated by solo Trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. However, simply powering up your Pokémon should get you to the place where you need to be to complete most Tier Threes alone with the exception of the tanky Shuckle.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, as Tyranitar is an evolved form, using Pinap Berries for your first few attempted throws may lead to increased Larvitar Candy.

Shiny Odds

Tyranitar cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Tyranitar, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Larvitar.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!