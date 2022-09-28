Ubisoft Has Pushed Back Skull & Bones To Early 2023

Ubisoft has announced this morning that they are officially punishing the release of Skull & Bones back into Early 2023. The official release date, as it stands right now, will be March 9th, 2023. The word came down in a brief announcement via the company's blog.

Ahoy there, privateers. Our team is hard at work polishing and balancing the experience ahead of the worldwide launch. As a result, we've made the tough decision to move our release date to March 9, 2023. We're very eager for you all to get your hands on Skull and Bones and dive in headfirst to the dangerous and exciting world of building your own pirate empire. To give you the best possible experience we've decided to take a little more time to make sure we can deliver exactly that. For the most eager of you, we are also very happy to announce that we will hold an open beta of the game in the near future. We'll share more news on how you can sign up to register soon, so keep your spyglasses trained on our social media for more news and announcements.

Along with this news, we have learned the company will be holding an Open Beta will be held ahead of launch so that players get a better look at the game beforehand. You'll be able to take on the game's unique version of a piracy fantasy and naval battles set in the 17th-century Indian Ocean. The move was basically made so that the company could make the game better rather than rush out a product that would need to be patched a dozen times over, which we're absolutely fine with as we'd rather have a complete game than something that's broken. We'll keep an eye out on this one for more updates in the months to come.