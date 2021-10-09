Ubisoft Music Releases Digital Album Far Cry 6: The Music Of Yara
Ubisoft Music has released a new album this week to coincide with their latest game as we now have Far Cry 6: The Music of Yara. As it is with a lot of titles set in a specific location, whether they be fictional or not, the soundtrack tends to make or break the vibe of the area and help bring it to life. The team went above and beyond this time around as they have music that feels like it came from the area, as you're getting 28 tracks for over 90 minutes of music. We have more info about it from the game's audio director for you below, but you can purchase or stream the music here.
Speaking on the authenticity of Far Cry 6: The Music of Yara, Ubisoft Audio Director Eduardo Vaisman stated, "When we started planning on the music for Far Cry 6, one thing became clear: we wanted Yara to be more than a fantasy place to set the conflict between tyranny and revolution. It needed to feel like a real place, a place most of Latinos can relate to and a place that wanted to be visited by the curious adventurer or tourists looking for beautiful beaches. This soundtrack reflects how the Latino culture could be represented like a constellation of different emotions. We have the traditional music deeply rooted in the Afro-Caribbean culture, the power of a rebel youth present through rap and hip-hop, an anthem that brings the feeling of belonging and patriotism and party, and love songs that reflect the uplifting spirit of hope and joy."
The focus track from this album is "Sueños de Libertad" by Porfi Baloa which is one of the game's main character's favorite songs that players can hear on the in-game radio. Other stand-out tracks on the compilation are Gabylonia's original songs including "Camino Revolucionario", and La Sonora Yarana's cover songs "El Bella Ciao de Libertad" and a satirical version of the classic "Mambo Italiano" titled "Mambo Yarano".Track List – Artist01. Camino Revolucionario – Gabylonia02. Cancion Bonita – El Micha, Diana Fuentes03. 1,2,3 – Sofía Reyes04. Sueños de Libertad* – Porfi Baloa05. Yara Para Todos – Hilario Duran06. El Bella Ciao de Libertad – La Sonora Yarana07. Cuba Linda – Qbanoamerikano Pico08. La Barbarie – Barbaro El Urbano Vargas09. Talento Y Dinero – El Chacal10. Marcha "Somos Yara" – Ariel Contreras11. Reduccion de Plantilla – La Reyna Y La Real12. Carta al Tirano – Gabylonia13. Guajira (I Love You 2 Much) – Yerba Buena14. Mambo Yarano – La Sonora Yarana, Rosa Mel15. Legado Opening – Los Van Van16. See-Line Woman – Yolanda Castillo17. Himno Nacional Yarano – Ariel Contreras18. Latina – PUMVA19. Esto Es Pa Mi Gente – Rilabeats20. Pelo – Nitty Scott21. Bajo el sol de Yara – Hilario Duran22. Cadencia Yarana – Hilario Duran23. Marcha del Verdadero Yarano – Ariel Contreras24. Cuban Groove – PAUZA25. Salte! – Alexis Play26. What A Bam Bam – Amara La Negra27. Feeling Loco – Ache Hernandez28. Eso No Me Falla – Ghetto Kumbé