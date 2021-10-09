Ubisoft Music Releases Digital Album Far Cry 6: The Music Of Yara

Speaking on the authenticity of Far Cry 6: The Music of Yara, Ubisoft Audio Director Eduardo Vaisman stated, "When we started planning on the music for Far Cry 6, one thing became clear: we wanted Yara to be more than a fantasy place to set the conflict between tyranny and revolution. It needed to feel like a real place, a place most of Latinos can relate to and a place that wanted to be visited by the curious adventurer or tourists looking for beautiful beaches. This soundtrack reflects how the Latino culture could be represented like a constellation of different emotions. We have the traditional music deeply rooted in the Afro-Caribbean culture, the power of a rebel youth present through rap and hip-hop, an anthem that brings the feeling of belonging and patriotism and party, and love songs that reflect the uplifting spirit of hope and joy."

The focus track from this album is "Sueños de Libertad" by Porfi Baloa which is one of the game's main character's favorite songs that players can hear on the in-game radio. Other stand-out tracks on the compilation are Gabylonia's original songs including "Camino Revolucionario", and La Sonora Yarana's cover songs "El Bella Ciao de Libertad" and a satirical version of the classic "Mambo Italiano" titled "Mambo Yarano".