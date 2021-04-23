Ubisoft Partners With Aim Lab As Rainbow Six Siege Training Partner

Ubisoft announced today that they have teamed up with Aim Lab to become the official training partner of Rainbow Six Siege. According to today's reveal, the goal of the partnership is to help new and existing players assess their FPS gameplay and skills so they can find ways to train their core skills and overcome whatever skill plateaus they may be encountering. Eventually, the goal of some of it will also be to compete in Skills Challenges and Combines that will give you exclusive in-game rewards you can unlock. But the main goal of the effort is to make you, the player, better at the game. You can read some of the announcement below along with quotes from both companies on this new venture.

To maximize the way players train and learn new skills, Aim Lab has replicated Rainbow Six Siege physics including player movements, weapon recoil and game environments, beginning with graybox versions of the popular competitive maps Oregon and Clubhouse. Aim Lab will keep building new ways for players to take their skills to the next level and prepare for ranked matches, with new tasks and features that help teach specific skills like recoil control, entry fragging, and more advanced concepts beyond just aiming and shooting. During the partnership, Aim Lab players will also have the opportunity to earn in-game rewards in Rainbow Six Siege, such as an exclusive Aim Lab skin, for completing specialized training programs. Integrations related to the partnership will be available for PC this summer, with console integrations coming later this year.

"Aim Lab is excited to develop the official training programs to help Rainbow Six Siege players of all levels master core skills and compete at the highest levels," said Dr. Wayne Mackey, founder of Aim Lab. "Our goal is to deliver a fun and engaging experience while helping players win even more ranked matches."

"We are proud to work with Aim Lab on an ambitious partnership," said the Rainbow Six Siege development team. "This is a great opportunity for players to grow with a tool recognized as the ultimate FPS/TPS training program for gamers of all levels and is a step forward in terms of players' skills in-game. We are happy and excited by this new collaboration and we hope our players will enjoy it as well!"