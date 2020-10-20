Ubisoft Reveals Assassin's Creed Valhalla Post-Launch Plans

Ubisoft decided to reveal their plans for Assassin's Creed Valhalla after they officially release the game in November. Some of the awesome news to come out of today was the confirmation that we're getting two different expansion, as well as some special events, and even a quest that has you playing the classic story of Beowulf! We got the full details for them below including a roadmap showing you where they intend to take the game over several months.

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass is included in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold, Ultimate and Collector Editions and is available for purchase separately for $39.99. The Season Pass includes: The Legend of Beowulf quest : In this exclusive quest, players will uncover the monstrous truth behind the legend of Beowulf, available on the launch day of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

: In this exclusive quest, players will uncover the monstrous truth behind the legend of Beowulf, available on the launch day of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Expansion 1 – Wrath of the Druids (Spring 2021): In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they'll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they'll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings. Expansion 2 – The Siege of Paris (Summer 2021): In The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking History with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan's future. In addition, all players will have access to an extensive lineup of free seasonal content including new narrative content and in-game events available after launch. Each season will last three months and will come with exciting content, accessible to all player types and levels of progression, focused on gameplay and world evolution. Season 1 will launch in December 2020 with the following content planned: A new settlement area, allowing players to continue to grow and evolve their settlement.

A traditional Viking Festival: the Yule Festival, for players to experience in their settlement.

A new game mode: the River Raids. Building on Valhalla's core raiding mechanic the mode will deliver a dynamic, challenging and highly replayable raid experience.

The addition of the Ranks for Jomsviking: in Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can not only create their lieutenant to be part of their raiding crew, but also recruit some from their friends and the community. In Season 1, players will see an update to the Jomsviking feature which will allow their Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up – the higher will be the rank of the lieutenant, the more silver players will earn when recruited by other players.

Finally, as for each season, Season 1 will also come with new player skills and abilities, weapons and gear, and cosmetic items for the settlement, longship, horse and raven.