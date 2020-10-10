Ubisoft Reveals For Honor Will Be Playable On Next-Gen Consoles

Those of you loving For Honor will be happy to know Ubisoft will be bringing the game to PS4 and Xbox Series X when they release. This week the company revealed that they will indeed be bringing the game over to both the next-gen consoles sometime in December 2020. Like other titles, both versions with be able to transfer over if you already own them on one of the current-gen systems, and there will probably be an all-in-one version released for both in case people decide to buy it for the first time on either. What's more, the devs announced a new esports series that will be taking place this fall, which you can sign up for now on PC. We have the full details from Ubisoft below.

Ubisoft also announced a new PC-only tournament, Dominion Series, beginning on October 24 in North America and Europe with Open Pools, Qualifiers, Last Chance Qualifiers and Finals for each region. The overall seasonal prize pool amount is $35,000, with $5,000 distributed at Qualifiers and $30,000 distributed at Finals. Starting today, players can register for each of the four Open Pools. Registered teams will compete in the online Open Pools to earn a spot in the Qualifier. The Open Pools will run on the following dates, and players can register now on Battlefy. Open Pool 1: October 24

Open Pool 2: November 7

Open Pool 3: November 14

Open Pool 4: November 21 The For Honor Dominion Series will kick-off with the four top-ranking teams from the Open Pools progressing onto a Qualifier taking place on December 5. The first- and second-ranking teams in each region's Qualifier will qualify for the Finals on January 23. A Last Chance Qualifier will take place on January 9, 2021 with the third- and fourth-ranking teams from the Qualifier and the first- and second-ranking teams from the Last Chance Qualifier Pool. The first- and second-ranking teams from the Last Chance Qualifier in each region will make it to the Finals. The Dominion Series Finals will be broadcasted live on January 23, 2021, with four teams from North America and four teams from Europe battling to be crowned the one winning champion team from each region.