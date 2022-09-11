Ubisoft Reveals More About Skull & Bones During UbiForward Event

During the UbiForward livestream event this weekend, we got a slightly better look at some of what's coming to Skull & Bones. The game is currently still on track to launch on November 8th, 2022, so the build-up to that launch has begun here with a better look at what they have coming for would-be pirates. Below you'll find three videos, each one going over a different aspect of the game. The first one focuses on the world you are in as they get a little more in-depth over what time period you're born in, how you came into the life you're in, and what pushed you toward a life of piracy. The second one is an extended look at the gameplay, greater than the initial announcement, as they show you the ropes of how you'll survive. The third is more of a developer look at everything they showed off to you, so if you love hearing behind-the-scenes introspection, that's the video for you.

In its World Context trailer, Skull and Bones revealed the truth behind the second Golden Age of Piracy: The Indian Ocean torn between power, riches, and blood, at the mercy of powerful corporations. These fierce fleets traded and exported valuable exotic goods to the West, and in the violent race to control rare resources, pirates showed no mercy. The world of Skull and Bones gives players the opportunity to become one of these legendary Kingpins by sailing dangerous waters, creating secret deals, and building a pirate empire. The Ship as a Fortress trailer unveiled ship personalization as a key to outsmarting rivals. A great pirate should look the part to be feared, but also tactically weaponize their ship to sink enemies. Players must master their ship to prevail in dangerous storms and survive. In the seas of Skull and Bones, one is always on the edge of losing it all.