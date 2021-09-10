Ubisoft Reveals Plans For Far Cry 6 Post-Launch Content

Ubisoft has released details today for their post-launch plans for Far Cry 6, as they plan to make this game well worth the purchase. The team is already planning a Season Pass, which includes three DLC episodes where you'll get a chance to delve into the minds of former Far Cry villains. Not to mention some choice crossover content you'll be interested in. We have the full roadmap from the team below along with a trailer showing off some of the fun parts! The game will be released on October 7th, 2021.

With the Season Pass, players will take control of the series' most notorious villains: Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed – all played by the original cast. Over the course of three DLC releases, players will embody a different villain struggling to escape the horrors of their own minds in a brand new "die and retry" experience inspired by the roguelite genre. Starting with nothing more than a pistol to defend themselves, players will need to find new weapons and unlock power-ups to become stronger and progress deeper into the depths of the villains' psyches. Blending intense action and storytelling, each DLC will provide a unique opportunity to better understand each villain's past, personal demons and motivations.

The Far Cry 6 Season Pass is included with the Far Cry 6 Gold, Ultimate and Collector Editions, and is available for purchase separately for $39.99. The Season Pass includes:

Three DLC episodes , playable solo or co-op with a friend – even if they do not own the Season Pass. Episode 1: "Vaas: Insanity" planned for release in November 2021. Episode 2: "Pagan: Control" planned for release in January 2022. Episode 3: "Joseph: Collapse" planned for release in March 2022.

, playable solo or co-op with a friend – even if they do not own the Season Pass. Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon . On Windows PC, Season Pass holders will receive the original game released in 2013, while console and Stadia players will receive Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition.

. On Windows PC, Season Pass holders will receive the original game released in 2013, while console and Stadia players will receive Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition. The Blood Dragon Set , which includes seven items usable in the Far Cry 6 main game: One outfit: Blood Dragon Gear Set Two weapons: AJM9 and Kobracon One vehicle: Omega Enforcer One weapon charm: KillStar One Fang for Hire: K-9000 One vehicle Chibi: Blood Dragon Chibi

, which includes seven items usable in the Far Cry 6 main game:

Additionally, the fight for a free Yara will continue with the addition of regular, free content, expanding on the Far Cry 6 universe after the release of the game. Playable in solo or two-player co-op, this robust mix of content will include: