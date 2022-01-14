Ubisoft Will Be Releasing The Settlers In Mid-March 2022

Ubisoft revealed this week that they will finally be releasing The Settlers as the game is set to be released in mid-March. The company is bringing back the long-awaited real-time strategy series to PC and consoles as you will take your roaming civilization and settle onto new lands to build yourselves up. Which will include heading out to, gather resources, build a community by recruiting fellow civilians, having them take on new jobs like being engineers or forming the army, and defending your home from outside attackers. The company will be releasing a closed PC beta on January 20th for both Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store, with the main game coming out on March 17th.

The Settlers combines a fresh take on the popular gameplay mechanics of the series with a new spin. It offers a deep infrastructure and economy gameplay, used to create and employ armies, to ultimately defeat opponents. Various online multiplayer modes with up to 8 players offer thrilling skirmish battles against other players or AI for long-lasting fun. A story driven campaign will immerse the players into the world of The Settlers, while new players can learn the basic mechanics in a separate tutorial.

Three playable, distinctive factions – the Elari, the Maru and the Jorn – can be found in The Settlers. Each with a unique look and play style. At the heart of every match is gaining resources and building up your economy to recruit new settlers and a directly controllable, winning army. Research upgrades for your army and strengthen them by recruiting support and siege units.

Never before has The Settlers been so lively and rich in details. Powered by Ubisoft's proprietary Snowdrop engine, The Settlers sets a new visual benchmark in the build-up real-time strategy genre. Player will have to adapt their playstyle to explore the Landmarks and their special rewards or new biomes and their challenges.