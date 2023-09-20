Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, ufc, UFC 5

UFC 5 Releases New Deep-Dive Gameplay Video

Check out the latest deep-dive video for EA Sports UFC 5, as the team go more in-depth over how the gameplay will work out in this new entry.

EA Sports has released a brand-new video this week for UFC 5, as they have taken a better look at the gameplay going into this year's title. You're getting over 20 minutes worth of footage of the game, complete with Martial Mind talking you through the process of how you'll compete in this game and what new mechanics to look for. This includes a better examination of the Real Impact System, Seamless Submissions, New Strikes and Hit Reactions animations, Doctor's Checks and Stoppages, and more. Enjoy the video below, as the game will be released on October 27.

Cinematic K.O. Replay: Cinematic K.O. replays showcase fight-ending finishes with intensified visuals and enhanced excitement. Presented in super slow motion with cinematic angles and lighting, the impact of fight-ending shots represents highlight reel moments recapturing the drama of a UFC fight.

Doctor's Checks and Stoppages: Suffering a notable injury prompts the referee to pause the fight for a ringside doctor's inspection. Failure to adapt and protect the injury from further damage can lead to a doctor's stoppage, which introduces true-to-sport strategic variables for players to navigate under heightened pressure.

New Strikes and Hit Reactions: New Strike animations emulate heavy hitters, professional kickboxers, and more – coupled with new motion variations for ground and pound elbows, spinning attacks, body punches, and calf kicks. Plus, the Hit Reaction animations and physics during a frenetic fight can initiate clean connection impacts – moments players can feel with next-level immersion during gameplay.

Seamless Submissions: Revamped Seamless Submissions extend the existing grappling system with faster animation transitions and the removal of mini-games. Grapple Assist aids beginners, while veterans can explore deeper layers. Seamless submissions provide a smoother, authentic ground game for grappling enthusiasts.

Fight Week and Alter Egos: UFC 5's launch includes a revamped live service with features like Fight Week and Fight Picks tied to real-world UFC events. Alter Egos are all new versions of top fighters that capture authentic career-defining moments and provide alternative looks and associated abilities.

