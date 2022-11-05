Ultimate Games Reveals New Farming Sim: Ancient Farm

Ultimate Games announced a brand new farming sim this week as they will be going back in time for this one with Ancient Farm. Forget all of the farming sim titles that you've ever played before as they now mean nothing and haven't prepared you for this as you will be going back to a time where there was no electricity, no intricate sprinklers, and a lot of hours in the field. You'll have to do things the hard way, literally, as you attempt to grow your crops from scratch using the basic tools of farming and evolving tech that has nothing to do with vehicles. No release date was put on the game yet, but you can check out the latest trailer for it down at the bottom.

"In Ancient Farm, the player becomes an ancient farmer who starts with a small patch of land but will eventually expand to become an agricultural tycoon. The title features a first-person perspective and is intended to be a single-player experience. Ancient Farm will provide a realistic depiction of farming in the antique world. Players will be given a diverse set of wild areas to cultivate, which will require appropriate preparation. They will have to be cleared before anything can be planted and harvested there. The economy, efficient use of raw materials, and maintenance of infrastructure are also aspects of great importance. Acquired funds can then be allocated towards further expansion and development of the farm. Fans of farming simulators will have access to a wide range of tools, plants, and farm animals in Ancient Farm. The gameplay will feature a range of activities typical of ancient agriculture, like using ancient techniques to process grain into flour, digging ditches to bring in water, or constructing farm buildings from acquired raw materials."