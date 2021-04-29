Ultimate Games Reveals Thief Simulator 2 Is In The Works

Ultimate Games had a nice little announcement this morning as they revealed Thief Simulator 2 was being made. If you really need an explanation behind this one, this is a sequel to the previous installment where you're a thief in training learning how to burgle without getting caught at different levels. All in the goal of getting out with as much as you can before the cops show up. The game joins what is already a ridiculously long list of simulator games set to be released over the next couple years, because that's apparently where we are with games now. Right now the team is planning for a release in 2022. For now, you can read more from the announcement below and check out the trailer that came with the news.

Thief Simulator 2 is a unique blend of stealth, adventure and simulation, where players will have the opportunity to make a career in a very unusual, wicked industry. This first person perspective (FPP) simulator will allow them to try their hand at numerous plundering challenges, starting with ordinary houses, and moving on to banks and other well-protected facilities. The gameplay will be based mainly on observation, planning, making well thought out moves, covering your tracks and fencing the appropriated items. "In Thief Simulator 2, we will improve the best features and solutions known from the first instalment, at the same time offering players a whole package of new possibilities. Expect new goals, skills and challenges," announced Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A. "The new instalment will be bigger, better, prettier and even more exciting. We pay great attention to the feedback from our community gathered around the game. We are also preparing numerous surprises for fans of the series. As a result, Thief Simulator 2 will offer everything that the players liked about the previous instalment and much more."