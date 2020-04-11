Ultimate Gaming Announces New Sci-Fi Thriller Commander 85

This week, Ultimate Gaming along with Polish developer The Moonwalls revealed a new sci-fi thriller game called Commander 85. The game itself is set in the '80s, as it mixes adventure, sim, and survival titles into one very interesting first-person combination. You will play as a teenager living in the suburbs of Chicago who receives a brand new birthday present in the form of Commander computer. What you slowly discover about the computer is that it is one of the most advanced technical computers on the planet, totally state-of-the-art, equipped with a real artificial intelligence system. But as you might suspect known how AI works in all sci-fi horror setups, it's not exactly your best friend. The developers are running a Kickstarter to get extra funding to finish it. The game is currently set to be released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch sometime in the Fall of 2020. Here's a few quotes about the title from the devs.

""Commander '85 will be full of surprises. The plot will deal with, among others, themes of the arms race, military experiments, the Roswell incident, nuclear war and – of course – artificial intelligence. However, I don't want to reveal too much and spoil the fun. It's important to note that each game session is basically different. We've prepared hundreds of different possibilities, many random elements, side quests, and three different endings," said Marcin Makaj, the person behind the idea for the game and its main developer.

"This unique project has been in development for several years and is being created with great passion and equally great attention to detail. For example, the game features an operating system resembling DOS, which we can use to experiment with various commands. This is of course just one example – Commander '85 offers many different little Easter Eggs and references. All retro and 1980s fans will feel at home. The game by The Moonwalls will surely appeal to, among others, fans of Stranger Things and similar series and all those looking for surprising solutions and fresh approaches in games," said Mateusz Zawadzki, CEO of Ultimate Games S.A.